Arkansas campus guns bill remains stalled before committee

LITTLE ROCK — A proposal to allow concealed handguns at Arkansas colleges remains stalled before a Senate panel after an effort to expand the measure to include the state Capitol and some bars failed.

The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 3-3 Wednesday on the amendment to the bill, which currently allows anyone 25 and older with a concealed handgun license to carry on campus if they undergo up to 16 hours of active shooter training.

The amendment, which also failed Tuesday, would have eliminated the age restriction, lowered the training to eight hours maximum and expanded the places where concealed carry would be allowed. The National Rifle Association said it backs the amendment.

A separate proposal to allow Arkansans to carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit also failed before the panel.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.