Arkansas elementary school student dies after being found unresponsive in pool

An Arkansas elementary school student found unresponsive in a pool Tuesday has died, according to a release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Vandergriff Elementary reported a child was missing from school around the same time police were responding to a call at 2:45 p.m. that day about a possible drowning near the school.

The 6-year-old boy was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center and later to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, according to the release.

He died shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The child’s body will be sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.