Arkansas man arrested after shooting, injuring couple with infant in car, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after he shot a Missouri couple who tried to buy a car from him last month, officials said.

Terrance Jackson, 25, of Blytheville was arrested in the 100 block of West Coleridge Street around 7:30 a.m., Blytheville Police Capt. Scott Adams said. Jackson was wanted for aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and theft that stemmed from a shooting in late February.

On Feb. 25, a couple from Caruthersville, Mo., drove up to Blytheville with their infant in the vehicle in order to buy a gray Dodge that Jackson had advertised online as for sale, Adams said. The couple, Bobbie Greene and Larry Jones, decided to meet up with Jackson at an apartment complex in town, Adams said.

When they arrived, the victims told police, Jackson pulled out a handgun and began firing shots into their car. Greene was struck in the left arm and Jones was hit in the neck.

The victims were treated at Regional One Medical Center and later released, Adams said. The child was not hurt.

Jackson was arrested and taken to the Blytheville Police Department for questioning Wednesday morning, police said.

He will be arraigned in Blytheville District Court on Thursday, according to a news release.