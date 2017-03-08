Arkansas man gets 8-year prison term for 6th DWI conviction

An Arkansas man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to his sixth driving while intoxicated charge since 2006, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Makeitha Alvis McRoyal, 35, of Hot Springs pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to the charge stemming from a Feb. 22, 2016, wreck in which he crashed through a gas main, utility pole, water main and fence. The newspaper reported that about 250 Entergy customers lost power for about eight hours after the crash.

According to the Sentinel-Record, results from the state Crime Lab showed McRoyal's blood alcohol content was 0.31 at the time of the accident, nearly four times the legal limit. He was arrested May 18, 2016.

McRoyal was previously convicted of DWI in 2006, 2012 and 2013 as well as two times in 2015, the newspaper reported.