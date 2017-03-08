Arkansas Senate backs expanding grocery store wine sales

LITTLE ROCK — A bill expanding the types of wine that Arkansas grocery stores can sell is on its way to the governor's desk.

The Senate voted 18-14 Wednesday to give final approval to the measure changing the state law, which currently only allows grocery stores to sell wines from small wineries. More expansive selections of wine are currently only available at liquor stores. The proposal has the backing of Wal-Mart. Opponents of the measure include many liquor store owners, who argue that the legislation could put them out of business.

The Senate, which approved an earlier version of the bill, approved an amendment to the measure that would, among other things, allow liquor stores to sell "consumables and edible products" that complement beverages.

