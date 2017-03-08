Bay girls make big gains in short time
By Tim Cooper
Bay is making its seventh basketball state final appearance this weekend, but this is the first time the school has been represented by the Lady Yellowjackets.
Bay (32-9) will challenge Wonderview (38-4) for the Class 1A girls title at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.
"Everyone's excited for us," Bay Coach Braden Watson said. "We're happy to be carrying on a tradition."
The Yellowjackets have won five state basketball titles, including three of the past four. Two years ago, Bay's girls were struggling to field a team.
The Lady Yellowjackets did not have a team for the first half of the 2014-2015 season. Watson said he was pulling girls out of study hall to play the second half of the season.
"They were there just for the games. We didn't have practices," Watson said. "We made it to the first round of the state tournament, but to be honest with you, I don't know how we even got there."
Two years later, the Lady Yellowjackets are playing for a state championship with three sophomores in the starting lineup. Sophomore guard Whitlee Layne is averaging 20 points a game while sophomore Mallory Hartley is scoring 12 points a game and averaging 7 rebounds a contest.
"They have a great point guard and score a ton of points," said Wonderview Coach Jeremy Simon, who will be making his fifth state finals appearance. "All of them can shoot from the outside and all of them take charges. They definitely deserve to be here."
Like Bay, Wonderview will start three sophomores. Junior Brooke Zimmerman leads the Lady Daredevils in scoring with 17 points a game.
"The future looks bright for both teams," Watson said. "The difference may be how well each team performs in a big environment."
None of the Wonderview starters are listed any taller than 5-9, but Simon said his team is quick.
"They're a scrappy group," Simon said. "They do the little things right that make them successful."
"They pass the ball well," Watson said of Wonderview. "They all know how to locate the open player. They do a good job of reading the game."
Wonderview has racked up impressive victories this season, beating 7A Springdale, 6A Russellville and 5A teams Clarksville, Paragould and Sylvan Hills. The Lady Daredevils' largest margin of defeat this season has been just six points.
"We've got a team that never quits," Simon said. "We've had at least 10 games this year where we've been behind in the fourth quarter and come back and won. When things get tough, they come together instead of falling apart."
State finals schedule
Bank of the Ozarks Arena Hot Springs
THURSDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Little Rock Parkview (28-3) vs. Watson Chapel (29-3), 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A BOYS
Little Rock Parkview (28-5) vs. Mills (30-2), 5:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Bay (32-9) vs. Wonderview (38-4), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Earle (29-6) vs. Marked Tree (22-10), 8:45 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 6A BOYS
El Dorado (28-4) vs. Jonesboro (31-0), 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Hoxie (29-6) vs. Valley Springs (33-6), 5:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Pea Ridge (32-2) vs. Baptist Prep (30-4), 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Sheridan (23-6) vs. Marion (24-8), 8:45 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A GIRLS
North Little Rock (28-2) vs. Fayetteville (29-2), 11 a.m.
CLASS 7A BOYS
North Little Rock (25-4) vs. Fort Smith Northside (19-7), 12:45 p.m.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Hector (23-12) vs. Quitman (32-3), 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A BOYS
Guy-Perkins (36-4) vs. Shirley (34-10), 4:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Pottsville (21-11) vs. Pocahontas (31-3), 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Episcopal Collegiate (27-7) vs. Tuckerman (31-10), 7:45 p.m.
