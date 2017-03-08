Central Ark. men vs. Sam Houston St.

WHAT Southland Conference Men’s Tournament WHEN 5 p.m. Central today WHERE Merrell Center, Katy, Texas RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-23; Sam Houston State 19-12 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.5 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.6 6.7 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Sr. 13.8 7.1 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.3 2.9 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.6 3.4 COACH Russ Pennell (17-71 in third season at Central Arkansas, 128-138 in eighth season overall) SAM HOUSTON STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Dakarai Henderson, 6-3, Sr. 10.3 2.3 G John Dewey III, 6-0, So. 9.7 3.3 G Paul Baxter, 6-2, Sr. 7.5 3.0 F Aurimas Majauskas, 6-8, Sr. 9.7 3.8 F Christopher Galbreath, 6-7, Jr. 9.9 6.2 COACH Jason Hooten (135-97 in seventh season at Sam Houston State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SHSU 75.0 Points for 74.9 84.4 Points against 71.6 -2.0 Rebound margin +3.1 -2.3 Turnover margin +2.7 43.8 FG pct. 44.3 37.7 3-pt. pct. 31.7 71.7 FT pct. 68.0 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas is making its second appearance in the Southland Conference Tournament. The Bears lost to Sam Houston State 69-63 in the first round in the 2013 tournament. … The UCA-Sam Houston State winner will face No. 4 seed Houston Baptist at 5 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. … UCA has lost five in a row.