China asks for bargain on Koreas

BEIJING -- China proposed today that North Korea suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt in joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi likened escalating tensions between the North and Washington and Seoul to "two accelerating trains, coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way."

"The question is: Are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision?" Wang told reporters. "Our priority now is to flash the red light and apply the brakes on both trains."

Wang said China proposes that, as a first step to defusing the looming crisis, the North might suspend its nuclear and missile activities if the U.S. and South Korea halted their military exercises.

North Korea on Monday launched four missiles that landed off the Japanese coast, and the U.S. and South Korea have been conducting their annual joint military drills.

"This suspension-for-suspension can help us break out of the security dilemma and bring the parties back to the negotiating table," Wang said, describing the approach as trying to address all parties' concerns in a "synchronized and reciprocal" manner.

China warned Tuesday of "consequences" for South Korea and the U.S. over the deployment of a new U.S. anti-missile system, a separate display of military might between the allies that has irked China as well as North Korea.

In Seoul, officials said they expected retaliatory moves against South Korean businesses. China's Foreign Ministry did not specify any actions against the United States, but Beijing's displeasure marked an abrupt change in tone after a generally cautious approach toward the new U.S. president.

The U.S. military began deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to South Korea on Monday, the same day North Korea conducted its latest missile tests.

The U.N. Security Council, for its part, on Tuesday strongly condemned the launches, calling them "a grave violation" of its sanctions resolutions.

The United States and South Korea say the system is a necessary defense against Kim Jong Un's government in North Korea, but Beijing rejects the argument. It has said it sees the system as a threat to the Chinese military and evidence of U.S. "meddling" in East Asian affairs.

"I want to emphasize that we firmly oppose the deployment of THAAD," said Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, at a daily news briefing Tuesday in Beijing. Geng used an acronym to refer to the missile defense system. "We will resolutely take necessary measures to defend our security interests.

"All consequences entailed from this will be borne by the U.S. and the Republic of Korea," he said.

Geng did not provide details on what "consequences" are in store for either country, but China has already been moving to restrict Korean businesses, and those restrictions are expected to tighten.

On Tuesday, China's Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's flagship, People's Daily, criticized North Korea over its missile tests.

"By firing four missiles at once this time, the military confrontation between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington escalates a notch," the newspaper said. "Noticeably, the Chinese public is angry that Pyongyang's nuclear program has provided an excuse for Seoul to deploy THAAD."

South Korean media have speculated that the defense system's deployment could be completed as early as April, but an official from South Korea's Defense Ministry who didn't want to be named, citing office rules, couldn't confirm those reports.

A Section on 03/08/2017