Driver from Arkansas killed after crashing into stopped vehicle on I-30

A 28-year-old Arkansas man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he drove into a stopped vehicle on Interstate 30, authorities said.

It happened about 3:40 p.m. near the 3 mile marker in Texarkana, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Brett Baker of Malvern was driving a 2011 Chevy east on the highway when he came upon backed-up traffic from another accident several miles away, the report said.

The Chevy crashed into the back of stopped 2014 Volvo. Baker suffered fatal injuries. The report didn't list anyone else as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death is at least the 83rd on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.