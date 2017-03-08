Hungary OKs rules for migrant detention

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary adopted new rules Tuesday that allow authorities to detain all asylum seekers, including women and children fleeing war and poverty, in border camps built from shipping containers.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said migrants are a "Trojan horse of terrorism" putting his country under siege. He's said he considers the migrants, many of whom are Muslims, to be a threat to Europe's Christian identity and culture.

According to rules adopted Tuesday by lawmakers from his governing Fidesz party and the far-right Jobbik party, all asylum seekers will be detained at camps built from shipping containers on the border with Serbia until a final decision is made on their asylum requests. Hungary intends to close all other refugee reception centers around the country.

Police will also be allowed to expel to the Serbian side of the border fence any migrants who cannot prove their legal right to be in Hungary. Since July 5, only migrants found within 5 miles of the border have been sent back to Serbia.

Libya body rescinds peace-deal support

BENGHAZI, Libya -- Libya's eastern parliament voted Tuesday to withdraw its support for a United Nations peace deal and Government of National Accord.

Abdullah Ablaihig, spokesman for the Tobruk-based, internationally recognized House of Representatives, said the body voted to annul its earlier acceptance of a presidential council and the U.N.-backed government led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli.

The decision comes as Libya's rival power centers slide closer to open conflict, with breakaway militias backed by western Libyan factions seizing oil terminals from the east's strongman general, whose forces have vowed to take them back.

The Tobruk body called on all Libyan parties to condemn militias that captured two key terminals in what it described as "terrorist attacks," saying it was suspending its participation in peace talks until they did so.

Libya descended into chaos with its 2011 civil war, which ended with the killing of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and led to the current split government.

Filipinos back drug-crime death penalty

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill to restore the death penalty by hanging, lethal injection or firing squad for drug offenses, despite opposition from human-rights groups and the influential Roman Catholic church.

The House said 216 members approved the legislation, 54 voted against it and one abstained Tuesday, bringing nearer to reality President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign promise to restore capital punishment for hardcore criminals.

Under earlier versions of the bill, the death penalty could have been applicable for several crimes, including economic plunder in a country rife with corruption scandals, but lawmakers later agreed to allow it only for drug offenses, including production and trafficking.

House Bill 4727 must be merged with the version being deliberated in the Senate and then signed by Duterte to become law. Both chambers of Congress are dominated by Duterte's allies.

Opponents led by the Catholic church three weeks ago held an anti-death penalty rally attended by more than 10,000 people in Manila.

Russia denies Ukraine's terror claims

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Russia on Tuesday rejected accusations that it sponsors terrorism by funneling arms and money to separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and that it is responsible for discriminating against ethnic groups in Crimea.

Roman Kolodkin, the legal director of Russia's Foreign Ministry, said a case filed by Ukraine at the International Court of Justice is an attempt to draw the court into ruling on "issues between Ukraine and Russia that are clearly beyond the court's jurisdiction in this case."

The opening of a legal front in the long-running dispute between Moscow and Kiev comes as Ukrainian forces and rebels clash in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine wants the world court to rule that Russia is breaching treaties on terrorist financing and racial discrimination. Hearings this week are focused on Ukraine's request for the court to issue "provisional measures," including an order for Moscow to halt financing to rebels in eastern Ukraine and to stop discriminating against non-Russians in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

