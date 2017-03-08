Fayetteville man pleads guilty to stabbing brother to death

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing his brother to death.

Freddie Davis Matthews, 42, fatally stabbed Alfred Davis Matthews Jr., 43, with a knife while they were fighting outside their west Fayetteville home Jan. 29, 2016, according to police.

Matthews pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. He was originally charged with first-degree murder. Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced him to 30 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Matthews also pleaded guilty to second-degree battery for hitting a police officer in the face after he was arrested. He was sentenced to 6 years on that charge but the sentence was suspended. Matthews was given credit for 404 days jail time served.

"I think it was fair. I think it more accurately reflected Mr. Matthews actions," said prosecutor Matt Durrett. "He stabbed his brother one time in the back and I think it was clear he meant to cause serious physical injury. As to whether or not he intended to kill him, I don't know but it was a better fit for the elements of the crime."

Police found Alfred Matthews lying on his back in the driveway at 764 N. 54th Ave. about 1 p.m. He was declared dead at Washington Regional Medical Center.

"The Matthews family lost two sons for all intents and purposes," Durrett said.

Witnesses told police the pair was fighting when Freddie Matthews went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife before stabbing his brother, according to the report. Alfred Matthews was using a broom stick to try and defend himself.

Freddie Matthews admitted stabbing his brother after police arrived, according to the report.

A court-ordered mental exam didn't show symptoms of an impairing mental disease or defect. However, based on his history, clinical presentation and test data, doctors said Matthews satisfied criteria for diagnoses of unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, other psychotic disorder and borderline intellectual functioning.

Matthews had the capacity to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense, according to the report. He also has the capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct and to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.

NW News on 03/09/2017