First 'Phantom of the Opera' show at Little Rock's Robinson Center delayed an hour
This article was published today at 4:34 p.m.
The first performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall will be delayed an hour, according to Celebrity Attractions.
Deana McCormack, marketing director for Celebrity Attractions, said ticket holders were advised before the performance that the show would be pushed back from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
That delay, McCormack said, is because of “logistical conditions.” Additional information regarding the cause was not released.
The Phantom of the Opera will be performed at the Robinson Center for a two-week run that begins Wednesday and ends March 19.
