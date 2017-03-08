Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 08, 2017, 5:25 p.m.

Former Razorback named C-USA Player of the Year

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 5:04 p.m.

Former Razorback Jacorey Williams was named Conference USA Player of the Year on Wednesday following a standout senior season at Middle Tennessee.

Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor for the Blue Raiders, which are 27-4 overall and won the outright conference title with a 17-1 record. Williams redshirted last year while sitting out after transferring from Arkansas.

Williams was dismissed by Razorback coach Mike Anderson in the summer of 2015 after multiple offseason incidents, including a forgery charge and an alleged incident with a nightclub bouncer. He made 7 starts and averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over the course of 3 years at Arkansas.

