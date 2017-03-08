Lineup unveiled for Riverfest; Wiz Khalifa, Justin Moore among acts set for Little Rock event

The lineup for Riverfest in downtown Little Rock includes performances from artists such as rapper Wiz Khalifa, country singer Justin Moore and alternative rockers Cage the Elephant.

The artists scheduled to perform at the June festival were announced in a news release Tuesday. Riverfest runs from June 1-4 and includes music, food, and arts and crafts, all in downtown Little Rock near the banks of the Arkansas River.

In addition to Wiz Khalifa, Justin Moore and Cage the Elephant, the following musicians are scheduled to take the stage: Billy Currington, Grouplove, Cold War Kids, Jon Bellion, Cody Jinks, Moon Taxi, Craig Campbell, The Joy Formidable, Colt Ford, Dylan Scott, Cody Canada & The Departed, Split Lip Rayfield, Seratones, and Tank and The Bangas.

A few local and regional acts will also perform over the weekend, the news release said. The showtimes and stages for each artist will be announced in a couple of weeks.

"We're tremendously excited to announce this year's lineup," DeAnna Korte, the festival's executive director, said in the release. "Several of these artists are also playing other prominent festivals around the nation, and we're happy to be able to bring the same talent for an affordable cost to Arkansas."

The festival kicks off with a separately ticketed wine and craft beer event, Flowing on the River, on Thursday, June 1. The two-day music festival runs June 2-3, and the weekend concludes with a celebration and fireworks display at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Flowing on the River tickets are now available for $30 online, or they can be bought for $40 at the gate. General admission tickets for activities from June 2-4 are available for $40 online.

Separate tickets for Sunday will be sold for $5 at the gate. Children 10 years old and under get free admission to both the music festival and the Sunday celebration if accompanied by a paid adult.

Springfest -- an admission-free event aimed at children and families -- will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 1, separate from Riverfest. The Springfest event will include acrobats, art projects and food trucks.

Print Headline: Lineup unveiled for Riverfest; Wiz Khalifa, Justin Moore among acts set for LR event