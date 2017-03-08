Little Rock woman punched in head by stranger who stole cellphone, police say

A woman told police a stranger punched her in the head and stole her cellphone while she was walking in Little Rock on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The 38-year-old Little Rock resident told police she and a 33-year-old man were walking on West Markham Street on the Interstate 430 overpass around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report. A green Isuzu Rodeo pulled up beside them, and a man wearing a black hoodie and jeans got out of the vehicle, the report said.

The stranger asked to see the woman's cellphone but she refused, she told police. Then, the man punched her in the head several times before he grabbed her phone, the victim said.

The 33-year-old told police that the theft happened so fast he was unable to react, and the stranger fled in the Rodeo east on Markham.

Police were unable to find the robber or his vehicle, the report said.