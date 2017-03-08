LR police probe man's fatal stabbing

Little Rock police were investigating Tuesday after a man was fatally stabbed, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 8:08 p.m. to an apartment at 1105 E. Eighth St. for a report of a cutting, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman.

When they arrived, police found a man with a stab wound in his chest, McClanahan said.

Emergency medical personnel took the victim to the UAMS Medical Center, where he died, McClanahan said.

Police did not release the man's identity Tuesday night, but McClanahan described him as between 52 and 56 years old.

The man's wife was taken into custody by police, and McClanahan said she is a person of interest in the killing.

The stabbing occurred inside the apartment, and investigators believe it was a domestic clash, he said.

