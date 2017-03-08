N. Kentucky earns NCAA bid

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 59, MILWAUKEE 53

DETROIT -- LaVone Holland scored 20 points and Drew McDonald had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help Northern Kentucky hold off Milwaukee 59-53 on Tuesday for a victory in the Horizon League final, putting the school in the NCAA Tournament in its first season of eligibility.

The fourth-seeded Norse (24-10) are in their fifth season of Division I basketball, but didn't have a shot to earn a spot in college basketball's showcase until this year.

Tenth-seeded Milwaukee (11-24) was a victory away from having the most losses in NCAA Tournament history. Brock Stull scored 19 points and Brett Prahl had 12 for the Panthers, who won nine in a row, including three in the tournament, before their run ended against Northern Kentucky.

The Norse were in control for much of the game, which had only one tie and one lead change, but they couldn't pull away from the pesky Panthers.

Milwaukee pulled within three points with 1:11 left and again with 32 seconds to go, but McDonald made a jumper and Holland made a free throw on the ensuing possessions to keep a relatively comfortable cushion.

An improbable run ended in part because Milwaukee simply struggled to make shots. Milwaukee made just one-third of its shots in the second half and shot 36 percent overall.

By making the NCAA Tournament, Northern Kentucky made this a special season and any success they have will be a bonus for the program. The team will have a chance to celebrate for the rest of the week before finding out Sunday where it's seeded in the NCAA Tournament, where they will likely be a low seed and a big underdog.

NORTHEAST MEN

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 71, ST. FRANCIS 61

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Elijah Long scored 24 points, Junior Robinson added 22 and Mount St. Mary's rallied past Saint Francis University to win the Northeast Conference championship and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Down 31-23 at halftime after going 0 for 10 from beyond the arc, the top-seeded Mountaineers opened the second half with a 22-3 run that included a pair of three-pointers from Long.

Mount St. Mary's (19-15) coasted from there. After the final buzzer sounded, the team piled over each another at midcourt to celebrate its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

Fourth-seeded St. Francis (16-16) reached the title game with a 71-70 semifinal victory over No. 3 seed Wagner 71-70, a game decided by Keith Braxton's three-point shot at the buzzer.

There were no such heroics this time for the Red Flash, who got only seven points from Braxton in their bid to earn a place in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991.

Isaiah Blackmon led Saint Francis with 17 points. The Red Flash missed 10 of 17 free throws and was 3 for 16 from beyond the arc before hitting its last three attempts in the final minutes.

Hosting the NEC championship game for the first time, the Mountaineers drew a standing-room only crowd at Knott Arena. The fans started lining up outside two hours before the opening tip, and they stuck around long after the final buzzer.

SUMMIT MEN

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 79,

NEBRASKA-OMAHA 77

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State got 37 points from Summit League Player of the Year Mike Daum, and the Jackrabbits defeated Nebraska-Omaha to win the Summit League championship, sending South Dakota State to its fourth NCAA tournament in school history.

Daum scored 24 points in the second half as SDSU (18-16) held off a furious rally down the stretch.

Daum went 14-for-24 from the floor and continued his torrid scoring pace, averaging 29.3 points per game in SDSU’s three conference tournament victories. The Jackrabbits also got 12 points from Chris Howell and 11 from Reed Tellinghuisen.

Nebraska-Omaha, in its first conference championship game in school history, was led by Tre’Shawn Thurman’s 21 points.

Punching their ticket

Schools that have earned automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament:

SCHOOL CONFERENCE

East Tennessee State Southern

Florida Gulf Coast Atlantic Sun

Gonzaga West Coast

Iona Metro Atl. Ath.

Jacksonville State Ohio Valley

Mount St. Mary’s Northeast

Northern Kentucky Horizon

N. Carolina-Wilmington Col. Ath. Assoc.

South Dakota State Summit

Wichita State Missouri Valley

Winthrop Big South

