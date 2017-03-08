• George Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver, a British coroner said Tuesday. Darren Salter, senior coroner for the county of Oxfordshire in southern England, said a post-mortem has found that the singer died of "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver." Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the left ventricle of the heart becomes stretched and weakened, limiting the heart's ability to pump blood. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle. The former Wham! singer-songwriter was found dead at his country home in Oxfordshire on Dec. 25. He was 53. An initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death for the star, who had battled health problems and drug addiction. Salter said that because Michael died of natural causes, there will be no coroner's inquest or further inquiries. Wham!, formed by Michael and his friend Andrew Ridgeley, topped charts in the 1980s with pop hits including "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go." Michael went on to a solo career and sold more than 100 million albums.

• Jackie Chan says letting more Hollywood movies into the Chinese market would pressure Chinese filmmakers to make better films. China sets a quota on the number of foreign movies allowed to be shown, trying to fend off a cinematic wave that could swamp local filmmakers and loosen the ruling Communist Party's grip on culture. However, competition can be good, Chan said. "It is this pressure that makes our filmmakers work harder and shoot better films," Chan said Tuesday at a news conference in Beijing. "If we had shot our own films behind closed doors without any competition, we wouldn't have had the growth in box office we have today." The Hong Kong action star is a member of the official advisory body to the national legislature, which is meeting this week in Beijing. Negotiators from China and the U.S. are expected to reach agreement this year on how many foreign films to allow into China, the world's second-biggest movie market after North America. In 2012, then-Vice President Xi Jinping and then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden negotiated a five-year deal to allow 34 foreign films on a revenue-sharing basis. State media reports have suggested that a new deal could see the quota increased by 10 films or more.

A Section on 03/08/2017