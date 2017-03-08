No evidence of wiretap, says House's Nunes

WASHINGTON -- The House Intelligence Committee's chairman said he has not seen any evidence to back President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him during the 2016 campaign.

He also suggested that the news media were taking the president's weekend tweets too literally.

"The president is a neophyte to politics -- he's been doing this a little over a year," Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told reporters Tuesday. "I think a lot of the things he says, I think you guys sometimes take literally."

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: "Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!" He followed up with: "How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"

Nunes said the claim would be part of the committee's first open hearing -- set for March 20 -- on Russian meddling in the U.S. election. The initial invitation list includes the directors of the FBI and National Security Agency, as well as former top Obama administration intelligence officials and two cybersecurity experts.

Top former Obama administration officials have disputed Trump's claims. Trump asked Nunes' committee and the other congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election to look into his wiretapping claim.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting a separate investigation, and most of its hearings are expected to be closed to the public to discuss classified information. A subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee held its first hearing related to its investigation Tuesday.

Separately Tuesday, Trump blamed Obama for the release of more than 100 captives from Guantanamo whom U.S. intelligence agencies consider recidivists.

The president's tweet, just after 7 a.m., referred to an Obama-era report from the Office of the Directorate of National Intelligence as citing 122 former captives as "re-engagers."

But it failed to note that 113 of the men described by Trump in his tweet as "vicious prisoners" were released by George W. Bush's administration. The report, released in September, said nine captives sent to other countries by the Obama administration were confirmed to re-engage, the term of art for having returned to the fight.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump greeted the first wave of tourists to the White House since his inauguration. Many of the tourists were fifth-graders from the Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Ala., who had packed into the East Wing of the White House for a chance to catch a glimpse of the 45th president.

The White House had been closed for tours since Inauguration Day as the new administration sorted out staffing and other logistics needed to usher in visitors to the 217-year-old house.

Information for this article was contributed by Carol Rosenberg of the Miami Herald; by Eileen Sullivan and Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press; and by Matthew Schofield of Tribune News Service.

