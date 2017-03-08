TENNIS

Serena withdraws

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open that begins today at Indian Wells, Calif., because of a left knee injury, leaving the desert tournament without the world's top-ranked women's player. Williams said in a statement released through the tournament Tuesday that she also won't play the Miami Open, which follows Indian Wells on the circuit. She said she hasn't been able to train because of her knees and she's disappointed she can't play. Williams is a two-time winner at Indian Wells, where she returned in 2015 after a lengthy absence. She reached the semifinals that year and the final last year, where she lost to Victoria Azarenka in straight sets.

U.S., Czechs in semis

The United States and three-time defending champion Czech Republic will meet in the semifinals of the Fed Cup next month in Florida. Saddlebrook Resort, located in Wesley Chapel just outside Tampa, Fla., was announced Tuesday as the site of matches April 22-23. The best-of-five matchup on green clay features two singles matches on April 22, as well as two reverse single matches and a doubles match the following day. The winner advances to the Fed Cup final Nov. 11-12. The U.S. last reached the final of the annual women's international team competition in 2010. It captured the last of a record 17 Fed Cup championships in 2000. The Czech Republic has won five of the past six Fed Cup titles, including three consecutive from 2014-2016. Fed Cup captain Kathy Rinaldi will pick four players to represent the U.S. in early April.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys free up funds

The Dallas Cowboys restructured the contract of All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee on Tuesday to free up a little more than $5 million in salary-cap space. The restructure was expected considering the Cowboys had only about $3.2 million in cap space -- less than every other team in the league -- heading into the start of free agency at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the NFL Players Association. The Cowboys now have about $8.5 million in salary cap space to work with. The Cowboys were able to get under the league's $167 million salary cap by restructuring the contracts of All-Pro offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick two weeks ago. Lee, 30, is coming off of his best season with the Cowboys and is signed through 2019. Despite the additional cap space, don't expect the Cowboys to be very active in free agency this week. They have 18 unrestricted free agents of their own and the priority is to re-sign a few of those before looking outside.

Vegas vote soon?

The Raiders appear to be on track for a vote later this month on their proposed relocation to Las Vegas. Following a presentation by the club detailing the finances of a move, multiple outlets reported Tuesday the NFL's joint stadium and finance committees were likely to recommend a vote on the move to the league's ownership. While the committees stopped short of advocating voting in favor of a move, the Washington Post reported such a recommendation could be made before the matter is put in the hands of the full ownership body. The Raiders would need 24 of 32 owners to approve a move, with the vote likely coming at the NFL's owner's meeting in Phoenix on March 26-29. Issues to be finalized before that time include a temporary stadium in 2019, lease negotiations and a relocation fee. According to USA Today Sports, the league will still consider new information from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who presented her plan Monday. NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman, however, said in an email that Oakland was still without a "clear, actionable plan" in part because there was no information on the presence of the A's, with whom the Raiders share the Coliseum. The Raiders have two years remaining on their current lease in the Coliseum and are likely to play out those seasons in Oakland if a stadium is being built in Las Vegas.

BASEBALL

Japan, Israel win

Nobuhiro Matsuda hit a three-run home run as Japan scored five runs in the fifth inning on its way to an 11-6 victory over Cuba in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. With two-time champion Japan leading 3-1 in the fifth inning, Matsuda made it 6-1 with a home run into the left-field stands at Tokyo Dome. Yoshitomo Tsutsugo added a two-run shot two innings later to widen the lead. Cuba scored three runs in the seventh inning, including a solo shot by Alfredo Despaigne, and added two more runs in the eighth. Ayumu Ishikawa gave up 1 run on 2 hits in 58 pitches over 4 innings for the victory. In Seoul, Ryan Lavarnway hit a two-run home run in the third inning and Nate Freiman added a three-run shot in the ninth to help Israel beat Taiwan 15-7 and improve to 2-0. Israel's batters chased Taiwan starter Chun-Lin Kuo from the game before he could secure his third out, opening the top of the first with four consecutive hits and tagging Kuo for four runs in the frame. Corey Baker went 4 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering 3 hits and striking out 3. The 27-year-old right-hander is in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization and reached Class AAA last season. In the other game in Seoul, Jurickson Profar and Randolph Obuder both hit two-run home runs to give the Netherlands a 5-0 victory over South Korea. Former Major League starter Rick van den Hurk, who spent the past two seasons pitching in Japan, allowed 3 hits and walked 2 over 4 shutout innings for the victory.

Didn't discuss Cubans

Two Texas Rangers executives have testified they never discussed bringing Cuban ballplayers to the U.S. illegally with a Florida sports agent on trial for allegedly smuggling players. Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels and assistant GM Mike Daly told a Miami jury Tuesday they never knew that outfielder Leonys Martin planned to cross the U.S. border in Texas illegally and never talked about it with agent Bartolo Hernandez. Daniels and Daly are the first two defense witnesses in the trial of Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Prosecutors rested earlier Tuesday. Martin signed a $15.5 million contract with the Rangers after he was smuggled from Cuba in 2011. Martin now plays for the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez and Estrada insist they ran legitimate businesses and did not bring players into the U.S. illegally.

BASKETBALL

Nowitzki 6th player to score 30,000 points

DALLAS — Dirk Nowitzki has become the sixth NBA player and first international player to score 30,000 points.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar got 18 of the 20 points he needed in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and hit the milestone on a fadeaway jumper with 10:58 left in the second quarter. He added a three-pointer for 23 points in the first 14 minutes before the game was stopped.

The 7-foot German, in his 19th season, is the third to score at least 30,000 points with one team. The others are Karl Malone (Utah) and Kobe Bryant (Lakers).

The 30,000 list includes four Hall of Famers in career leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Malone, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, and a future one in Bryant, who is third. Julius Erving also reached the milestone with his ABA career included.

Nowitzki hit his first six shots and finished the first half with 25 points, one shy of his season high. He was 9 of 12 from the field, 3 of 3 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 on free throws before halftime.

Nowitzki didn’t score in the second half, but the Mavericks, who led 70-52 at halftime, held on to beat the Lakers 122-111.

A short video tribute was played when the game was stopped, followed by testimonials from former teammates and fans, even some Germans, during subsequent breaks in the game.

The only glitch was Nowitzki’s first attempt at 30,000, an airball on another fadeaway jumper 10 seconds into the second quarter.

His 18-point first quarter was the highest-scoring period for a Dallas player this season, topping Harrison Barnes’ 14 in the second quarter of an 86-75 victory over Milwaukee in early November.

While the Lakers did little to stop Nowitzki’s pursuit of the milestone, they made sure it didn’t happen in the first quarter. With the final seconds winding down, a defender jumped out on him at the three-point line, forcing Devin Harris to make an open three when he wanted to pass to Nowitzki.

Sports on 03/08/2017