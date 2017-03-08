Panel OKs form for terminal patients

Arkansans suffering from a terminal illness would have an additional tool for telling doctors how much medical care they want under a bill that cleared a House committee on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 356, approved by the Senate on Monday, would require the state Board of Health to adopt a standard form that patients can use to specify what type of lifesaving measures, if any, they want their health care providers to use.

Sarah Beth Harrington, director of palliative care at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said the form would be similar to a do-not-resuscitate order but would apply to any health care provider instead of just to emergency medical personnel or a particular health care facility.

The physician order for life-sustaining treatment form would also allow patients who do not want to be resuscitated to detail which other types of measures they want to be used. Patients would also be able to choose full treatment.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, told the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee the form is meant to be used for patients likely to die of their illness within a year.

The committee recommended passage of the bill in a voice vote, with no members audibly dissenting.

Metro on 03/08/2017