State Capitol briefs

Seat-belt penalty cap dies in panel

A House panel on Tuesday defeated a measure to lower court costs imposed on people who violate Arkansas' seat belt statutes, after county groups testified that it would hurt their funding.

The fine for being caught without wearing a seat belt is $25, but counties can also impose court costs on top of that. Senate Bill 102 would cap that court cost at $30.

The House Judiciary Committee considered the legislation with a special order of business Tuesday, and rejected it on a voice vote.

County officials, including a sheriff and county judge, told the committee reducing court costs could cost counties "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

The House sponsor of the bill, Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, said later he was unlikely to try and bring the bill back.

-- John Moritz

After vote, writing tests still counted

The House Education Committee failed to pass a proposal that would have the state ignore the writing portion of the state's latest school assessment.

Senate Bill 178 by Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, would have ensured that the writing portion of the ACT Aspire does not count in determining a student's academic progress or a school's performance.

Files said the writing scores were being used to discipline teachers and did not correlate to English or reading scores.

But Education Commissioner Johnny Key opposed the bill. He said Files was misstating the facts about teacher discipline and the test's veracity.

He also said passage of the bill could move the state out of compliance with federal guidelines to test school standards.

Arkansas students took the ACT Aspire for the first time in the 2015-16 school year. It was the third test change in three years.

In the 2015-16 school year, about 68 percent of the state's test-takers in grades three through 10 met or exceeded the desired benchmarks in English, though just 30 percent did the same in writing.

-- Brian Fanney

Edible-pot measure falls short in Senate

Legislation that would ban the commercial manufacturing of edible medical marijuana products failed to clear the Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate's 15-11 vote on Senate Bill 333 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, fell nine votes short of the 24 required for approval.

Twenty-four votes are required for approval of the bill because it would amend the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment enacted by voters last November. The amendment is Amendment 98 of the Arkansas Constitution.

Stubblefield said his bill would protect children from edible marijuana products that look like gummy bears and candy bars.

But Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, said the state already is addressing these issues through proposed regulations.

"The bill is antithetical to the will of the people," he said, referring to voters who approved the constitutional amendment in November.

That prompted Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, to question whether there is anything that Hutchinson doesn't like about medical marijuana.

Hutchinson said he campaigned against the proposed constitutional amendment, but voters cast their ballots for the proposal with the understanding there would be edibles.

-- Michael R. Wickline

School-nurse rule advances in House

A bill requiring a nurse in many schools was approved by the House Education Committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 1516 by Rep. Andy Mayberry, R-Hensley, would require that schools with 500 students or more have a school nurse on campus. It passed with a voice vote and heads to the House for further consideration.

Mayberry said the measure was amended to address outstanding concerns.

A previous version of HB1516 failed to pass the committee that put a 750:1 student-to-nurse ratio in schools' accreditation standards. It also required every school campus to have a nurse -- not just those with more than 500 students.

The newer version retains a requirement that new school nurses be registered nurses, which critics said are hard to find in rural areas.

Critics of the bill said Tuesday that it amounted to an unfunded mandate.

-- Brian Fanney

House OKs ending newspaper-ad rule

The House approved a bill to end a requirement that counties publish in a local newspaper a list of people who are delinquent on paying real estate taxes on their mineral rights.

Senate Bill 114, by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, passed 80-0. The amended bill heads back to a Senate committee. It requires counties to provide the information to the Association of Arkansas Counties, which would publish it online.

Mineral rights refer to ownership in underground resources of real estate, such as oil and gas deposits and ores. Those who own mineral rights must pay real estate property taxes on them.

Hester has said the bill is aimed at saving counties money. The newspaper public notices cost $1.50 each and must be published twice.

Arkansas Press Association member newspapers have already been uploading the notices online to publicnoticeads.com/AR for free.

-- Brian Fanney

