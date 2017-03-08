PB-death affidavit: Husband called kin

Authorities on Sunday located the body of a missing Pine Bluff woman after her husband alluded to her slaying in phone calls to co-workers and family members, according to court documents.

Stephanie Turntine, 42, and Molten Oglesby, 61, both of Pine Bluff, were reported missing on Feb. 28. Blood was found scattered throughout their home, which was in disarray.

Oglesby, who was arrested Sunday in the slaying of Turntine, told a family member that Turntine's body was hidden near "the old gym" in Benton, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police found the woman's body in a manhole behind a gym in the area of Gum and Thompson streets in Benton.

Pine Bluff detectives had already developed Oglesby as a suspect after receiving a call from his co-worker, the affidavit stated.

"The co-worker stated Oglesby told [the co-worker] that he didn't know if he would be back to work because 'he had done something bad and he had just snapped,'" the affidavit reads. He told the co-worker he "would hear or read about it later," Oglesby said.

Turntine's relatives told police that Oglesby threatened to kill her the day before the couple vanished, and that he took two days off work because he "had something" for her, the affidavit stated.

Investigators found a rifle barrel with blood and hair on it in a trash can on the couple's property. They also discovered that the license plate had been removed from Turntine's car, the affidavit said.

The day after the couple was reported missing, Oglesby's Mazda 3 was found near New Orleans with blood inside and outside of the trunk, the affidavit stated.

Oglesby declined to give a statement to police, instead asking to speak with an attorney, police said.

He was charged with kidnapping and capital murder.

He is being held without bail at the Jefferson County jail.

Metro on 03/08/2017