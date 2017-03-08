Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas man accused of bruising 6-year-old daughter with belt
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
An Arkansas man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly struck his 6-year-old daughter with a belt last month, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
On Feb. 22, Hot Springs police learned that a 6-year-old girl had bruises on the back side of her right leg that appeared to be caused by a belt, according to an affidavit cited by the paper.
A witness went to police the next day and told them the bruises were caused by the girl's father, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Alan Haynes of Hot Springs, the paper reported.
The witness then called Haynes while police were listening to the conversation, and Haynes allegedly admitted to striking the child, saying he was not aware of his strength at the time, the paper reported.
Haynes was arrested Monday on a felony warrant and charged with second-degree domestic battery. He was later released on a $3,500 bond, the paper reported.
A court date is scheduled for March 21.
hogfan2012 says... March 8, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
We all had belt marks on our legs and/or behinds when we were growing up. Look for real child abusers.
BEARTRAP919 says... March 8, 2017 at 12:44 p.m.
This Floors me and Many other People, Our Jails are overflowing, and when a Father corrects his Child the Government steps in and tells him to do nothing, Spare the Rod and Spoil the Child, and the Person that puts minor Bruises on his child gets a Fine, Community service or time in jail, Major Bruises are a different story, but this kind of Asinine law enforcement is what keeps out prisons full and the Courts overflowing with bull crap crimes, No wonder America is the leader of the world in JAIL TIME,
snakebite60 says... March 8, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.
sounds like we don't know the whole story.
