Police: Arkansas man accused of bruising 6-year-old daughter with belt

An Arkansas man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly struck his 6-year-old daughter with a belt last month, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

On Feb. 22, Hot Springs police learned that a 6-year-old girl had bruises on the back side of her right leg that appeared to be caused by a belt, according to an affidavit cited by the paper.

A witness went to police the next day and told them the bruises were caused by the girl's father, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Alan Haynes of Hot Springs, the paper reported.

The witness then called Haynes while police were listening to the conversation, and Haynes allegedly admitted to striking the child, saying he was not aware of his strength at the time, the paper reported.

Haynes was arrested Monday on a felony warrant and charged with second-degree domestic battery. He was later released on a $3,500 bond, the paper reported.

A court date is scheduled for March 21.