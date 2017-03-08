Police chief's wife wounded in shoulder

The wife of an Arkansas police chief was shot in the shoulder at a Lincoln County home Monday, according to state police.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Trooper Liz Chapman said in a released statement that Treshia Hunter, 43, told authorities she'd been shot at an undisclosed address in Star City.

It was not immediately clear whether the residence was Hunter's home.

Hunter is the wife of Grady Police Chief Kenny Hunter, state police said. Grady is about 17 miles northeast of Star City.

Chapman said Treshia Hunter was taken to an area hospital for injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were not known.

"We will possibly have more information to release at a later time, but right now we do not have anything more," Chapman said.

