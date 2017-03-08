Police: Teen cousin of 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Arkansas arrested on tampering charge

The teenage cousin of a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Texarkana late last month was arrested this week on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in the case.

In a news release, the Texarkana Police Department said a 13-year-old boy who lived with his cousin at the time he was shot was taken into custody Tuesday.

The 12-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was found shot around 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at a residence on East 50th Street in Texarkana, the Texarkana Gazette previously reported. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Other children and adults were present inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to the newspaper.

Police said the 13-year-old, whose name was also not released, remained jailed at the Texarkana Juvenile Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

Additional information regarding the fatal shooting was not immediately available.