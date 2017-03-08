Police: Wife of fatally stabbed Little Rock man arrested on murder charge

Little Rock police have arrested the wife of a man who was fatally stabbed Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers were sent at 8:08 p.m. to an apartment in the 1100 block of East Eighth Street after getting a call about a cutting, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

When they arrived, police found a resident of the home, later identified as 55-year-old Earl Buckner of Little Rock, with a stab wound in his chest, officials said. Officers also saw 42-year-old Christie Buckner of Little Rock “standing over the victim,” according to a news release.

Christie Buckner told police that she and Earl Buckner were married and that "she had stabbed him," the release said.

Earl Bucker was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Christie Buckner was taken in for questioning and later charged with first-degree murder, the release said.

Buckner was booked into Pulaski County jail shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and is being held without bail.

Online jail records list her name as Christie Morgan. It was not immediately clear why the names were recorded differently.

