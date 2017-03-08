Prosecutor: No charges for Arkansas officer who shot teen after attempted robbery

No charges will be filed against an Arkansas police officer who shot and injured a teenager after an attempted robbery, according to the prosecutor.

In a letter sent Tuesday to the Arkansas State Police, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said officer Jennifer Ephlin of the Osceola Police Department did not act criminally in the shooting.

“From my conversations with you and your investigators, along with a thorough review of the file compiled by your agency, I have determined the shooting was the result of an accidental discharge of officer Jennifer Ephlin’s service weapon,” Ellington wrote.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after a a 16-year-old boy left the Shell gas station at 4610 W. Keiser Ave. in Osceola around 1:40 a.m. Feb. 24 with two other would-be robbers.

At one point, Ephlin, who was the first officer on the scene, ordered the boy to stop, but he did not comply, the letter states.

Ephlin accidentally shot the teenager when she tried to remove the boy from a vehicle that did not belong to him, causing her gun to discharge, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Ellington added in his letter that “it was not unreasonable, unjust or unlawful for Ephlin to have her service weapon drawn during the encounter.”