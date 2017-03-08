State police: Remains found at farm believed to be someone brought to Arkansas in suitcase

Remains found over the weekend in Arkansas are believed be those of someone who died in New York and was brought to Prairie County in a suitcase, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that it was working with authorities in New York to identify the remains.

Virginia “Ginger” Lee Colvin, 56, is wanted for questioning in connection with the case, according to state police.

The agency said she could be in the areas of Pulaski, Perry or White counties.

Colvin is described as standing about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

State police and Prairie County sheriff’s deputies found the body at 4 p.m. Sunday at a farm in Prairie County, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

At least two people have been questioned in the death. No arrests had been reported as of Wednesday evening.

The remains were sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy. A cause and manner of death have not been released.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8100 or the Prairie County sheriff’s office at (870) 256-4137.