Safe and sound

Shootings, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, end-of-the-world predictions -- even political coverage of current events -- can be upsetting news for adults, not to mention children. In our 24/7 news world, it has become nearly impossible to shield children from distressing current events.

Today, children get news from everywhere. This constant stream of information shows up in shareable videos, posts, blogs, feeds and alerts. And since much of this content comes from sites that are designed for adult audiences, what your children see, hear or read might not always be appropriate for them. Making things even more challenging is the fact that many children are getting this information directly on their phones and laptops. Often parents aren't around to immediately help their children make sense of horrendous situations.

The bottom line is that young children simply don't have the ability to understand news events in context, much less know if a source of information is credible. And though older teens are better able to understand current events, even they face challenges when it comes to sifting fact from opinion -- or misinformation.

No matter how old your children are, threatening or upsetting news can affect them emotionally. Many can feel worried, frightened, angry or even guilty. And these anxious feelings can last long after the news event is over. So what can you do as a parent to help your children deal with all this information?

Here are some suggested ways to help:

TIPS FOR ALL CHILDREN

• Consider your reactions. Your children will look to the way you handle the news to determine their approach. If you stay calm and rational, they will, too.

• Take action. Depending on the issue and children's ages, families can find ways to help those affected by the news. Children can write postcards to politicians expressing their opinions; families can attend meetings or protests; children can help assemble care packages or donate a portion of their allowance to a rescue or humanitarian effort.

TIPS FOR CHILDREN UNDER 7

• Keep the news away. Turn off the TV and radio news. Read the newspaper out of range of young eyes that can be frightened by the pictures (children may respond strongly to pictures of other children in jeopardy). Preschool children don't need to see or hear about something that will only scare them silly, especially because they can easily confuse facts with fantasies or fears.

• Stress that your family is safe. At this age, children are most concerned with your safety and separation from you. Try not to minimize or discount their concerns and fears, but reassure them by explaining all the protective measures that exist to keep them safe. If the news event happened far away, you can use the distance to reassure children. For children who live in areas where crime and violence are a very real threat, any news account of such can trigger extra fear. If that happens, share a few age-appropriate tips for staying and feeling safe (being with an adult, keeping away from any police activity).

• Be together. Even though it's important to listen and

not belittle their fears, distraction and physical comfort can go a long way. Snuggling up and watching something cheery or doing something fun together may be more effective than logical explanations about probabilities.

TIPS FOR CHILDREN 8 to 12

• Carefully consider your child's maturity and temperament. Many children can handle a discussion of threatening events, but if your children tend toward the sensitive side, be sure to keep them away from the TV news. Repetitive images and stories can make dangers appear greater, more prevalent and closer to home.

• Be available for questions and conversation. At this age, many children will see the morality of events in stark black-and-white terms and are in the process of developing their moral beliefs. You may have to explain the basics of prejudice, bias and civil and religious strife. But be careful about making generalizations as children will take what you say to the bank. This is a good time to ask them what they know, since they'll probably have gotten their information from friends, and you may have to correct "facts."

• Talk about -- and filter -- news coverage. You might explain that even news programs compete for viewers, which sometimes affects content decisions. If you let your children use the internet, go online with them. Some of the pictures posted are simply grisly, even for adults. Monitor where your children are going and set your browsers to open to non-news-based websites.

TIPS FOR TEENS

• Check in. Since, in many instances, teens will have absorbed the news independently of you, talking with them can offer great insights into their developing politics and their senses of justice and morality. It also will help you get a sense of what they already know or have learned about the situation from their social networks. It will give you the opportunity to throw your insights into the mix, as well, and don't just dismiss theirs, since that will likely shut down the conversation immediately.

• Let teens express themselves. Many teens will feel passionate about events and may even personalize them if someone they know has been directly affected. They'll also probably be aware that their lives could be affected by violence. Try to address their concerns without dismissing or minimizing them. If you disagree with media portrayals, explain why so your teens can separate the mediums through which they absorb news from the messages conveyed.

Common Sense Media is a nonprofit organization offering ratings and advice for families making media and technology choices. Check out its ratings and recommendations at commonsense.org.

