Speaker Paul Ryan defends GOP health care bill in face of opposition

WASHINGTON — Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday defended the House Republican health care plan as the only alternative to the Obama-era law, even as opposition grew from conservatives and medical professionals.

"This is the choice we face — are we going to stay with Obamacare ... or are we going to do what we said we would do," Ryan told reporters at a Capitol Hill news conference after a private GOP meeting in which he tried to rally support.

Shortly after Ryan's comments, two committees — Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce — kicked off what are expected to be marathon sessions to finalize the legislation that would scrap major parts of former President Barack Obama's health overhaul while also fundamentally restructuring Medicaid for low-income people.

Ryan cast the task for the GOP as fulfilling seven years of promises to "repeal and replace" with a conservative wish list of scaling back the role of government in health care, cutting money for Planned Parenthood and overhauling mandatory programs.

"Most importantly, we get Washington out of the business of being a nanny state," he said.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence back the plan, and Ryan is confidently predicting it will pass the House.

But many fellow Republicans don't seem to be listening.

"The leadership message is take it or leave it," said Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., after the meeting.

Major conservative groups oppose the bill, as do several GOP governors. The American Medical Association said Wednesday that the bill "would result in millions of Americans losing coverage and benefits," while making coverage "more expensive — if not out of reach — for poor and sick Americans."

AARP said the bill would "dramatically increase" health care costs for people age 50 to 64, and put the health care of millions at risk. The organization, which has nearly 38 million members, was pivotal to the passage of Obama's law in 2010.

But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent congressional leaders a letter in praise of the plan, calling it "absolutely critical in taking steps to restore choice, flexibility and innovation to the nation's health care markets."

