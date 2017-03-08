Speedy Texas athlete hopes for Arkansas offer

— Athlete Jalen Knox has several scholarship offers, but one from Arkansas would be more than welcomed.

“They would be high on the list,” Knox said.

Knox, 6-0, 180 pounds of Arlington, (Texas) Mansfield Timberview has offers from Baylor, Missouri, Duke, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oregon State and others. He visited for the Hogs’ 34-30 victory over Ole Miss last October.

“I loved it down there,” Knox said. “I really felt like it would be a place I would go to and play football.”

He recorded 73 carries for 481 yards, 6 touchdowns and 14 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdowns as a junior.

Knox recorded the 8th fastest 40 yard dash at the Nike Football Dallas Opening Regional on Sunday when he was timed at 4.52 seconds. He said the atmosphere of the Ole Miss game was wild.

“You couldn’t hear people next to you,” he said.

Knox, who reports recently running 21.2 seconds in the 200 meters, came away impressed with the environment surrounding the Arkansas program.

“They have great facilities and coaches,” Knox said. “The players seem like they love it down there and it seems like I would love it too.”

He said he feels comfortable with a school when he sees players being happy to be there.

“Since they don’t have any regrets, I feel like I won’t either,” Knox said.