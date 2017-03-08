SOFTBALL

Hogs' DH sweep pushes streak to 11

Playing as a ranked team for the first time since 2013, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville swept a doubleheader from the University of Missouri-Kansas City at Bogle Park on Tuesday to push their winning streak to 11 games.

The No. 24 Hogs (19-1) won the first game 10-0 in 5 innings, scoring 5 runs each in the first and second innings while pounding 13 hits. Six of those hits were doubles, including two from Madison Yannetti, who had a career-high four RBI. Tori Cooper drove in three runs and was one of four players with two hits along with Yannetti, Shelby Hiers and Autumn Russell.

Arkansas won the second game 13-1, with 9 runs coming in the first 2 innings. Ashley Diaz hit a three-run home run in the Razorbacks' seven-run second inning. Grace Moll retired 12 of the first 13 batters she faced. She finished the game with five strikeouts and didn't allow a UMKC (4-16) hit until the fifth inning.

Bears fall to Warhawks

Despite a strong pitching performance from senior Kayla Gomness, the University of Central Arkansas dropped a 1-0 decision to Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday in Conway.

The Warhawks' lone run came in the fourth inning. Pitcher Melanie Coyne led off the inning with a double down the left-field line, then scored on a double by first baseman Jessie Watts.

Gomness (4-6) took the loss for UCA (6-13), allowing 1 run on 5 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts in 7 innings.

GOLF

Johnson leads UAM in season opener

University of Arkansas at Monticello senior Lauren Johnson shot a second-round 74 Tuesday to finish in a tie for seventh place individually at the Diffee Invitational in Edmond, Okla.

Johnson shot a 77 in the first round to finish with a 151 total. Junior Frida Rydberg shot 82-76--158 to finish in a tie for 23rd place.

Central Oklahoma won the team title with a two-round total of 605, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State (608) and Henderson State (611). UAM finished in eighth place with a two-round score of 637.

