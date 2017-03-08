Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 08, 2017, 7:02 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Student found dead at Arkansas university identified

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

The identity of a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student found dead at an on-campus apartment has been released.

Daniel Stripling, 25, of Heavener, Okla., was found dead March 1 in the Sebastian Commons apartments. No foul play is suspected, said John Post, a UA-Fort Smith spokesman.

The cause of death remains unknown pending an autopsy, with a report expected to be completed within a month, Post said.

Metro on 03/08/2017

Print Headline: UAFS identifies student who died

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Student found dead at Arkansas university identified

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online