Student found dead at Arkansas university identified

The identity of a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student found dead at an on-campus apartment has been released.

Daniel Stripling, 25, of Heavener, Okla., was found dead March 1 in the Sebastian Commons apartments. No foul play is suspected, said John Post, a UA-Fort Smith spokesman.

The cause of death remains unknown pending an autopsy, with a report expected to be completed within a month, Post said.

Metro on 03/08/2017