Student found dead at Arkansas university identified
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
The identity of a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student found dead at an on-campus apartment has been released.
Daniel Stripling, 25, of Heavener, Okla., was found dead March 1 in the Sebastian Commons apartments. No foul play is suspected, said John Post, a UA-Fort Smith spokesman.
The cause of death remains unknown pending an autopsy, with a report expected to be completed within a month, Post said.
Metro on 03/08/2017
