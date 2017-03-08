UALR’s Collins, Foley earn awards

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock features this season's Sun Belt Conference women's basketball player of the year and coach 0f the year.

Junior guard Sharde Collins was named the Sun Belt's player of the year, becoming the first UALR player to earn the award since Chastity Reed in 2011. She's the second Trojan player to win the award.

For the fourth time in his career, UALR's Joe Foley was named the Sun Belt Conference women's basketball coach of the year.

Collins and senior forward Kaitlyn Pratt were first-team All-Sun Belt selections.

Collins is averaging a team-high 15.1 points per game. She finished the regular season fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring, 11th in three-point percentage and fourth in minutes played.

Foley coached UALR to another 20-win season, the Trojans' 10th in the past 11 years. Foley has 177 Sun Belt Conference victories, seven shy of the all-time Sun Belt record. In 2016-2017, Foley's Trojans won the conference by three games, dropping just one league game all year.

Foley previously earned coach of the year honors in 2011, 2012 and 2015, all NCAA Tournament seasons for the Trojans. He is the second-winningest coach all-time in the Sun Belt.

Pratt finished seventh in the Sun Belt in scoring with 14.2 points per game, 13th in rebounding and fourth in field goal percentage. She was named Sun Belt player of the week three times this season.

On the men's side, Arkansas State senior guard Devin Carter was named to the Sun Belt Conference men's second team.

Carter led the conference in three-pointers made (101) and three-point field goal percentage (40.7) while ranking fifth in scoring at 16.6 points per game.

