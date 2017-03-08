UCA’s Rushing, others garner recognition

University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Sandra Rushing has been named the Southland Conference’s women’s coach of the year.

It’s her first Southland coaching award. Rushing led UCA to a 24-4 record, including a 16-2 conference record. She was a six-time coach of the year in the Gulf South Conference during her 10 seasons at Delta State from 2002-2012.

Four UCA players were named to the All-Southland team.

Senior guard Maggie Proffitt and junior forward Kierra Jordan were named to the league’s all-conference teams. Proffitt was a first-team selection and Jordan a third-team selection.

Proffitt is averaging 15.2 points per game, ninth in the Southland. She’s third in the Southland in threepoint percentage (38.4 percent).

Jordan is averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds.

UCA earned two all-defensive team selections — senior center Raquel Logan and senior guard Brianna Mullins. Logan and Mullins anchored a Sugar Bears defense that led the Southland in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense, rebounding defense, defensive rebound percentage and was second in blocks while keeping Southland teams to an average of 12.3 points below their scoring average in other league games.