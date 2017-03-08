VIDEO: Arkansas college student juggles for police officers after traffic stop

An Arkansas college student performed a juggling act in front of officers last week, shortly after proving his sobriety during a traffic stop.

Blayk Puckett, a junior at the University of Central Arkansas, was pulled over just off campus shortly after midnight Friday for a broken brake light, said officer Michael Hopper, a campus police spokesman.

Based on his speed of travel — driving about 10 mph under the speed limit — the student was also initially suspected of drunken driving, Hopper said.

Once pulled over, Puckett is seen in body camera footage explaining to officers that he’d been at his apartment and the on-campus library earlier that night.

Hopper said police quickly determined at the scene that the student wasn’t drunk.

“What’s in your pocket?” Sgt. Keith McKay with the University of Central Arkansas Police Department asked Puckett after he exited his vehicle.

“This is going to sound really weird, but I’m a magician,” Puckett replied, adding that he’d do some magic at the officers’ request.

Moments later, Puckett is seen pulling out three juggling clubs from his car, which featured a license plate that read “JUGGLER.”

“This is the new sobriety test,” Puckett said during a juggling routine that was captured on video and viewed more than 50,000 times as of Wednesday.

Hopper said he’s glad the story has reached thousands of people online.

He added that any time police are able to turn routine duties into community policing outreach, it’s a positive.