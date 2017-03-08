Wednesday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas is taking a hard look at one of the fastest linebacker prospects in Texas and he hopes to see the Hogs extend an offer.

Linebacker Brian Johnson, 6-1, 187 of Manvel, Texas has offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, SMU and others. He reports running 10.7 seconds in the 100 meters and 23.0 in the 200 He's talked to defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, who visited Manvel during the contact period in January, and was told the Hogs are very interested.

Johnson is on a meal plan and is planning to weigh around 200 pounds for next season.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich, 6-2, 180, 4.4 of Lee's Summit, (Mo.) Lee's Summit West is another prospect that's been in contact with Rhoads. He has 14 offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Ole Miss and others.

Lee's Summit West assistant Limbo Parks is a former All SWC offensive lineman for the Hogs.

Arkansas quarterback/pitcher commitment Connor Noland had 13 strikeouts in 5.2 innings and batted in 3 RBIs in Greenwood's 7-4 victory over Alma on Tuesday.

Razorback tight end target Luke Ford, 6-7, 250 of Carterville, Ill., will visit Fayetteville Sunday and Monday. He has offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Illinois and others.

Hog football signee Chase Hayden of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School was named DII-A Mr. Basketball in Tennessee for the second straight year Tuesday night.