Westbrook's 58 not enough

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Portland countered NBA scoring leader Russell Westbrook's onslaught with strength in numbers.

Seven Trail Blazers scored in double figures, and Portland overcame Westbrook's career-high 58 points to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-121 on Tuesday night.

"When you see the stats, Russ got like 60 or whatever," said Portland center Jusuf Nurkic, who scored 17 points. "I give him 80, we still have to win. I respect what he does, but I'm happy for our team."

Allen Crabbe scored 23 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and C.J. McCollum 21 for the Trail Blazers, who won their third consecutive. Portland shot 55 percent and forced Westbrook to keep producing.

"We're not good enough to take nights off defensively," Westbrook said.

Westbrook shot 21 of 39, but just 6 of 15 in the fourth quarter. He entered the game as the league leader in points and plus/minus score in the last five minutes of regulation and overtime. He missed four shots in the final 83 seconds that could have tied the game or given the Thunder the lead.

"Yeah, just missed them," Westbrook said. "Made them all game."

Westbrook also finished with nine assists and made 13 of 16 free throws.

"He's incredible," Portland center Meyers Leonard said. "With that being said, sometimes, it becomes a one-man show. Now, he's capable of that, but I think it's to our credit, from top to bottom, that we had a lot of guys contribute."

Victor Oladipo scored 16 points and Enes Kanter added 11 for Oklahoma City, which dropped its fourth consecutive. Oklahoma City lost despite shooting 52 percent.

Wizards 131, Suns 127

PHOENIX -- Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, Bradley Beal added 27 and the Washington Wizards opened a five-game western trip with a 131-127 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

John Wall added 25 points and 14 assists in a victory that ended the Suns' three-game winning streak, their longest since November 2015.

Eric Bledsoe scored 30 points for the Suns, who erased a 22-point, first-half deficit, were tied at 110 with 5:16 to play and challenged the Wizards in the final two minutes before Wall finally clinched it with two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play.

Phoenix's Jared Dudley was ejected from the game in the first quarter for a head butt to Washington's Jason Smith. The Wizards' Brandon Jennings also was tossed for making "an inappropriate gesture."

