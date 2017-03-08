Witness approved for murder retrial

Lawyers for a Little Rock man whose 105-year prison sentence for murder and robbery was overturned on appeal lost an effort to disqualify a key prosecution witness Monday.

Henry Alexander Harmon once told a Pulaski County jury that he was too experienced a criminal to leave behind the collection of incriminating evidence that Little Rock police used to connect him to the January 2012 slaying of 33-year-old John Edward Williams Jr. at the Heritage House Inn on South University Avenue.

That jury sentenced Harmon to 105 years. Deemed a violent offender because of convictions for first-degree and second-degree battery, he is ineligible for parole.

His retrial begins at 9:30 a.m. today before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

Williams was killed by an intruder who burst into the hotel room the victim was sharing with his girlfriend, 35-year-old Christina Anne Dyer, while they were sleeping.

She had just received a $9,000 disability payment in the form of a bank card. The couple had no cash.

Williams was shot trying to fight off the robber, who also pistol-whipped Dyer before she could escape the room. Dyer hid behind a bush and called police, but says she didn't get a good enough look to be able to identify the attacker.

Police arrested Harmon after a female friend, Nakita Smith, told police that she'd been with him at the motel the night of the killing and that she was in the car when he led police on a high-speed chase that ended near Arkansas Children's Hospital, where Harmon left his car.

Near Harmon's 1989 Lincoln Continental police found a red bandanna containing Harmon's DNA and the victim's blood, and a jacket that held the car's keys, a receipt in Harmon's name and the blood-spattered murder weapon.

Harmon said he'd loaned out his car that night to the real killer.

At a hearing Tuesday, Harmon attorneys Toney Brasuell and Bobby Digby argued that Smith, 36, was not mentally competent to testify, citing her lengthy history of drug addiction and mental illness. They asked the judge to bar her from the stand.

The judge conducted a 25-minute closed-door session with Smith and the lawyers before ruling she would be allowed to testify.

Prosecutor Amanda Fields told the judge that Smith had demonstrated clear memories of what happened in 2012. She said Smith has further shown she understands her obligation to tell the truth at trial and the consequences of lying under oath.

The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned Harmon's November 2012 conviction on the grounds that he had been wrongly restricted from using DNA evidence that showed the DNA of an unidentified person was present on the sweatshirt and bandanna that also had Harmon's genetic material on it.

