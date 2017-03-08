Women go on strike in U.S. to show their economic clout

PHILADELPHIA — American women stayed home from work, zipped up their wallets, wore red and joined rallies across the country to demonstrate their economic clout Wednesday as part of International Women's Day events around the globe.

The Day Without a Woman protest in the U.S. was put together by organizers of the vast women's marches that were held coast-to-coast the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

School districts including those in Prince George's County, Md.; Alexandria, Va.; and Chapel Hill, N.C., canceled classes because so many teachers and other employees were expected to be out. In Providence, R.I., the municipal court closed for lack of staff members.

Rallies were planned in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Washington and Berkeley, Calif. Some businesses and institutions said they would either close or give female employees the day off.

Monique LaFonta Leone, a 33-year-old health care consultant in Colorado Springs, Colo., had to work but put on a red shirt in solidarity and donated to charity, including Planned Parenthood.

"I have bills to pay, but I wanted to make my voice heard, no matter how quiet," she said. "I also wanted to make a statement to say that women are doing it for themselves. We're out here in the workforce and making a difference every day."

The U.S. event coincided with the U.N.-designated International Women's Day. Germany's Lufthansa airline had six all-female crews flying from several cities in the country to Berlin. Sweden's women's soccer team replaced the names on the backs of their jerseys with tweets from Swedish women. Finland announced a new $160,000 International Gender Equality Prize. Women also held rallies in Tokyo and Madrid.

In the U.S., spokeswoman Cassady Findlay said organizers of A Day Without a Woman were inspired by the Day Without an Immigrant protest held last month.

Women were urged to take part in local rallies and refrain from shopping in stores or online. Some criticized the strike, warning that many women cannot afford to miss work or find child care. Organizers asked those unable to skip work to wear red.

Findlay said the action was aimed at highlighting the importance of women to the country's socio-economic system and demonstrating how the paid and unpaid work of women keeps households, communities and economies running.

"We provide all this value and keep the system going and receive unequal benefits from it," she said.