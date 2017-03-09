Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 09, 2017, 5:22 a.m.

19-year-old shot on LR corner dies

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:23 a.m.

A 19-year-old man has died after being shot earlier in the week while on a street corner in Little Rock, according to police.

Deontre Rhodes of Little Rock was found shortly before 11:45 a.m. Monday at John Barrow Road and West 32nd Street, according to authorities.

Rhodes was taken from the scene in critical condition to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a police spokesman, said Rhodes was pronounced dead Wednesday.

[2017 HOMICIDES: Interactive map of this year's slayings in Little Rock, North Little Rock]

No arrests have been made in the case, McClanahan noted.

Metro on 03/09/2017

Print Headline: 19-year-old shot on LR corner dies

Comments on: 19-year-old shot on LR corner dies

