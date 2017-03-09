Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 09, 2017, 6:35 p.m.

5 injured in ax attack at German station; man arrested

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:11 p.m.

police-officers-stand-outside-the-duesseldorf-western-germany-main-station-thursday-march-9-2017-after-several-people-had-been-injured-in-an-axe-attack

PHOTO BY FEDERICO GAMBARINI/DPA VIA AP

Police officers stand outside the Duesseldorf, western Germany, main station Thursday, March 9, 2017, after several people had been injured in an axe attack.

BERLIN — A man was arrested after injuring five people with an ax at the main train station in Duesseldorf, Germany, in what appeared to be a random attack, police said Thursday.

Officers were alerted about an attack shortly before 9 p.m. local time, prompting a large-scale response.

"A person, probably armed with an ax, attacked people at random," police said in a statement. "At least five people were injured, one of them very seriously."

The suspected attacker was arrested after jumping off an overpass near the train station, the statement said. The man suffered serious injuries and was being treated in a hospital.

Police said an ax was recovered, and officers were searching the area in and around the station, which was closed for the investigation. Police withdrew an earlier report that a second person had been arrested.

German authorities have heightened security measures after a series of attacks in public places over the past year.

