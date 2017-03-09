Home /
After nearly 18 hours of debate, House panel approves GOP health care plan
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
WASHINGTON — House Republicans pushed ahead Thursday with legislation to undo former President Barack Obama's health care law, holding marathon all-night voting sessions in key committees despite Democratic protest and opposition from doctors and consumer groups.
The GOP scored a pre-dawn triumph in the Ways and Means Committee after nearly 18 hours of debate along party lines, as the panel approved legislation to reshape the way millions of Americans pay for medical care, including abolishing the tax penalty Obama's statute imposes on people who don't purchase insurance.
Elsewhere at the Capitol, lawmakers on the Energy and Commerce Committee struggled past the 24-hour mark, with pressed suits and coiffed hair giving way to rumples and wrinkles. The lawmakers guzzled coffee and took breaks in their private cloakrooms but couldn't stray far out of fear they could miss a vote.
Republican Richard Hudson of North Carolina said, "I cheated. I snuck down to the gym at five and took a shower and put on a clean shirt."
Earlier, Republicans claimed progress as the Ways and Means Committee voted its approval. Said panel chairman Kevin Brady of Texas: "We voted repeatedly to end Obamacare's crushing taxes and mandates and ensure patients have more power over their own health care."
But the panel's top Democrat, Richard Neal of Massachusetts, protested that the GOP bill "would drastically increase costs and lower coverage and quality care."
RBear says... March 9, 2017 at 11:52 a.m.
For all the bellyaching of Republicans regarding the ACA process, they spent less time debating this, passed it in committee without a CBO estimate of cost which is highly irregular, and allowed very little time for review. The answer from Republicans? It's much better than the ACA? Really? The analysts from both sides of the argument who have looked at it have already pointed out it is not better and, in many cases, is worse. This was a rush job to meet a fake demand. Frankly, I am glad they pulled this fly by night move. It will definitely come back to bite them in 2018. This is a party led by an idiot without an agenda, has no clue how to meet the needs of the country, spends most of its time coddling special interests to the point they trip over issues all the time, and is about as hypocritical as they come when dealing with ethics.
...
I'll just call its supporters out by what they are, the least educated of any of the electorate bases of the 2016 election. This is validated by the inability of this base to be able to intelligently comprehend issues when asked in poll after poll. It's fueled by a worker base trapped in low to mid skill jobs who doesn't know how to take advantage of the new economy and keeps expecting that old factory job to be waiting for them when Trump brings them into the promised land. Personally, I don't give a hoot what they find if they can't learn to reskill themselves. They bought into that line of garbage a long time ago and continue to barely meet expectations in the new workforce. But, not to worry. God will provide.
