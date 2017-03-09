After nearly 18 hours of debate, House panel approves GOP health care plan

WASHINGTON — House Republicans pushed ahead Thursday with legislation to undo former President Barack Obama's health care law, holding marathon all-night voting sessions in key committees despite Democratic protest and opposition from doctors and consumer groups.

The GOP scored a pre-dawn triumph in the Ways and Means Committee after nearly 18 hours of debate along party lines, as the panel approved legislation to reshape the way millions of Americans pay for medical care, including abolishing the tax penalty Obama's statute imposes on people who don't purchase insurance.

Elsewhere at the Capitol, lawmakers on the Energy and Commerce Committee struggled past the 24-hour mark, with pressed suits and coiffed hair giving way to rumples and wrinkles. The lawmakers guzzled coffee and took breaks in their private cloakrooms but couldn't stray far out of fear they could miss a vote.

Republican Richard Hudson of North Carolina said, "I cheated. I snuck down to the gym at five and took a shower and put on a clean shirt."

Earlier, Republicans claimed progress as the Ways and Means Committee voted its approval. Said panel chairman Kevin Brady of Texas: "We voted repeatedly to end Obamacare's crushing taxes and mandates and ensure patients have more power over their own health care."

But the panel's top Democrat, Richard Neal of Massachusetts, protested that the GOP bill "would drastically increase costs and lower coverage and quality care."

