Arkansas high school student critical after collapsing during baseball practice, officials say

An Arkansas high school student is in critical condition after he collapsed during baseball practice Wednesday afternoon.

A freshman baseball player for Benton High School was on the practice field when he "went down," according to a post on the baseball team’s Facebook page. He was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, then transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, the post said.

An official with the Little Rock hospital said the student is in critical condition as of 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

“The next 24 hours are critical, so we are asking for your vigilant prayers for this young man, his family and friends, our staff and our entire baseball family,” the Facebook post reads.

In an effort to “keep things as normal as possible for these young men,” players will take the field in a home game against Little Rock's eStem High School at 5 p.m. Thursday, the team said.