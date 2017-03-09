Arkansas bill expanding concealed gun locations advances

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has approved a bill allowing concealed handguns at colleges, some bars and even the state Capitol, breaking a deadlock among gun-rights supporters over a measure that originally just focused on campus firearms.

The Senate voted 18-9 for the legislation that would allow anyone with a concealed handgun license to carry at the locations if they undergo up to eight hours of active shooter training. The bill goes back to the House to take up changes to the bill, which originally focused on colleges and universities.

The National Rifle Association and Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson support the amended version of the bill, which previously allowed anyone 25 and older with a license to carry at colleges if they underwent up to 16 hours of active shooter training.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.