Bell leads Watson Chapel to back-to-back 5A girls titles

HOT SPRINGS — Jerica Bell had 18 points and 19 rebounds to lead Watson Chapel to back-to-back Class 5A Girls state championships with a 64-46 win over Little Rock Parkview on Thursday.

The title is the fifth in the last 10 seasons for the Lady Wildcats (30-3), who were led by Peyton Martin's 20 points and shot 55.6 percent (20 of 36) in the win.

Martin also finished with nine rebounds while Timesha Cole added 14 points for Watson Chapel, which led 34-17 at halftime on its way to the comfortable win.

Sydni Williams scored 11 points to lead the Lady Patriots (38-4), who hit just 17 of 58 shots (29.3 percent) in the loss.

