Bentonville's Mays-Hunt a special talent, potential steal

— Bentonville Coach Jody Grant believes junior athlete Kameron Mays-Hunt is a special talent.

“He has primarily played receiver for us the past two years but is athletic enough to play safety at the next level,” Grant said. “Aggressive, with great movement skills, smooth route runner with great hands.”

Mays-Hunt, 6-0, 167 pounds, recorded 90 receptions for 1,196 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and 53 receptions for 556 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.

“Someone is going to get a steal in this kid,” Grant said. “He hasn't been in the weight room much because he's a three-sport athlete, but when he does, he has a high ceiling.”

Mays-Hunt knows a few schools he’s planning to visit.

“Memphis wants me to come on a visit,” Mays-Hunt said. “They might offer. Iowa State wants me to come on a visit. I’m going to an Arkansas camp.”

He recorded an electronic time of 4.68 seconds in the 40-yard dash during Sunday’s Dallas Nike Football The Opening Regional. He also had a 4.28 pro-shuttle, 35.7-inch vertical and a 37-foot power ball toss for a rating of 96.69.

Mays-Hunt felt he competed well during drills and 7-on-7.

“I did pretty good; no one deflected a ball, so I’m pretty happy about that,” he said.

More than 400 of the region’s top prospects were on hand Sunday. Mays-Hunt soon realized he was he had what it took to compete.

“At first, I thought they were going to be too big and physical, but I figured it out that I was physical enough to play with them,” Mays-Hunt said.