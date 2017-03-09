The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 60th day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Personnel Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room

151.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber. At the call of the chairman. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 272.

At the call of the chairman. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE

1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.