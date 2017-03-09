Home /
OPINION — Editorial
Can't take his word for it
After the roar of news over the weekend, mostly questioning the president's accusations of being wiretapped by his predecessor, the guy who'd be in charge of investigating those claims made news himself.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.--the chairman of the House's Intelligence Committee--chided the press for taking the president seriously.
"The president is a neophyte to politics--he's been doing this a little over a year," Rep. Nunes told reporters. "I think a lot of the things he says, I think you guys sometimes take literally."
So we're not supposed to take what the president says literally.
We'll remember that, congressman.
